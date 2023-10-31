Nautilus Biotechnology Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

“I'm very pleased with the progress Nautilus made in Q3 as we continue our drive towards commercial readiness”, said Sujal Patel, CEO of Nautilus. “Continuing to increase the scale and robustness of the platform remains a key area of focus as we ready the platform for launch next year. With an increasing focus on proteomics by the scientific community, moves by major life science companies to expand their proteomics-related offerings, and massive international investments in the study of proteins, it is clear to me that a strong foundation has been laid for the 'proteomics era' of biology and medicine to take root and flourish. I believe that our continued exceptional financial discipline and business execution, combined with a platform designed to establish a new gold standard for proteomic analysis, positions us well for both short-term and longer-term success.”

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Operating expenses were $19.1 million for the third quarter of 2023, a 21% increase from $15.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022. The increase in operating expenses was driven primarily by an increase in headcount to support ongoing development of our products.

Net loss was $15.9 million for the third quarter of 2023, as compared to a net loss of $14.1 million for the corresponding prior year period.

Cash, cash equivalents, and investments were $275.7 million as of September 30, 2023.

