US congressional delegation reassures support for Ukraine

(MENAFN) A delegation of three United States congressmen visited Kiev on Monday, offering Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky continued American support while emphasizing the importance of addressing Israel's situation. The meeting, captured in a five-minute video shared by Zelensky's office, featured Republican J. French Hill of Arkansas and Democrats Stephen Lynch of Massachusetts and Mike Quigley of Illinois.



During the discussions, Zelensky expressed gratitude for the unified support from both the Republican and Democratic parties, as well as the Biden administration and both houses of Congress. He highlighted the significance of this collective backing in the struggle for core values like freedom and democracy.



Hill assured Zelensky of bipartisan support in Capitol Hill, but also underscored the urgency of addressing Israel's conflict with Hamas in Gaza, emphasizing that their fight is intertwined. Lynch echoed this sentiment, pledging that Congress will continue to provide funding and aid to Ukraine.



Quigley, a strong advocate for Kiev, encouraged Zelensky to present additional arguments for economic and humanitarian assistance, in addition to military aid. He expressed the United States's interest in aiding Ukraine in becoming more self-reliant, particularly in terms of ammunition supply. Quigley acknowledged the need for 155 MM shells but also pointed out that Israel has a similar requirement.



However, it remains unclear what specific measures of self-sufficiency Quigley had in mind, given Ukraine's current reliance on Western deliveries of weapons and ammunition due to the ongoing conflict with Russia. This dependence has significantly impacted both Ukraine's military capabilities and its industrial capacity over the past year.



MENAFN31102023000045015687ID1107345531