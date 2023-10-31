X-NOOR Appoints Jesus Gutierrez As General Manager

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jesus Gutierrez General Manager X-NOOR

The world-class renewable energy development platform in the GCC joined by X-ELIO and Dutco

- Jesus Gutierrez, General Manager, X-NOOR

X-NOOR, the joint venture company between X-ELIO and DUTCO has appointed Jesus Gutierrez as its General Manager to lead the solar business in Saudi Arabia, the UAE and the wider GCC region.

The company was created with the aim of leveraging the collective strengths of X-ELIO, a Brookfield company, and the local Group DUTCO to spearhead the development, construction, and operation of world-class solar energy projects across the region. Furthermore, is set to develop a diversified portfolio of solar projects, including on-grid and off-grid projects for industrial and commercial facilities, as well as utility-scale solar plants and solar-powered hydrogen plants. Through lease or power purchase agreements, clients across the region will benefit from cheaper and cleaner energy without having to invest or operate and maintain the solar systems, while reducing their overall emissions footprint over the long-term.

With over 25 years of global experience in energy and decarbonization services (the last 15 years in the region), Jesus is responsible for driving the company's services in the region, with a major focus on KSA and UAE markets.

Prior to X-NOOR, Jesus co-founded and served as CEO of Smart4Power, today one of the largest ESCOs in the region. Previously he worked at Indra, Naturgy, PwC and UNDP. Jesús holds a degree in Business Administration from the Complutense University of Madrid and has an MPhil in Technology and Innovation Management at the Science Policy Research Unit, University of Sussex.

Jesus Gutierrez, General Manager of X-NOOR said: "I am very excited to join this project and to lead a regional solar company whose ambitious growth plans go in parallel with the region's bold decarbonization objectives. The partnership between X-ELIO and DUTCO combines local knowledge and global expertise, creating a synergy that will accelerate the development of renewable energy infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, UAE and the GCC region.”

About X-NOOR

X-NOOR is a world-class renewable energy development platform in the GCC. X-NOOR ́s goal is to establish itself as the premier provider of sustainable solar energy solutions, driving economic growth, reducing carbon emissions, and meeting the region ́s ambitious renewable energy targets. The company will focus on partnering with industrial and commercial customers to decarbonize their business operations and allow them to reduce their electricity costs, while cutting their overall emissions footprint.

The partnership aims to position X-NOOR as a key player in the region ́s renewable energy landscape by harnessing the expertise, capabilities and resources of both companies.

