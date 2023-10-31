Topretirements Announces Secret Weapon For Finding Best Place To Retire

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Popular Website for Retirement

Museum in St. Petersburg, FL

Cory Held

Topretirements Reveals the Secret Weapon for Finding the Best Place to Retire

- Cory HeldKEY WEST, FL, USA, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Finding the best place to retire can be an intimidating process, especially if the search goes outside of the current area. Topretirements , the popular retirement website, recently identified a secret weapon to simplify that search - the right real estate agent. A professional who can find, and secure, a property that best matches a client's needs.Topretirements recently interviewed 3 top real estate professionals for their insights into how to find - and evaluate - the right real estate agent. Someone who can help find a home for retirement that meets all of a person's objectives, and doesn't turn into a costly mistake down the road.According to Cory Held of Preferred Properties in Key West, one sign of a great agent comes on that first phone call. How much time and energy do they exhibit on a client's behalf? If they can't wait to get off the phone, or on the other hand seem to do all the talking, that's a big warning bell.Larry Gavrich, who specializes in golf communities, brings up another weapon in an effective agent's quiver. He says that:“Agents who know the properties and the owners in a neighborhood or development bring a huge advantage,” compared to people blindly searching on their own.Finding that secret weapon doesn't have to be difficult. Tim Boyd, a Connecticut real estate agent with Sotheby's, advises that referrals from attorneys or other professionals are a great way to find a possible agent.Topretirements also highlight other tips from these top pros on how to find the best possible real estate agent. For example, when evaluating who to work with, one sure sign of a good one is if they know about possible properties - before they come on the market. Another is how helpful they can be on less mainstream tasks like finding home inspectors, attorneys, decorators, etc. See the entire article at "Finding the right real estate agent ".About TopretirementsSince 2006 this popular website has helped millions of people along their retirement journey. The site features reviews of over 1,200 towns and almost 5,000 active adult and 55+ communities. It also has thousands of helpful articles on topics like Filing for Social Security , best places to retire, and much more. Real estate agents can use the site for lead generation and advertising possibilities.

John Brady

Topretirements

+1 203-415-4792

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook