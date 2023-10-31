(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TiniFiber® Brand Owner Files Lawsuit Against Point 2 Point Communications

Certicable alleges infringement of patent for innovative armored cable assembly

- Steve Shultis, President of TiniFiberLINDENHURST, NEW YORK, USA, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Certicable, the company behind the TiniFiber ® brand, and the leading US manufacturer of lightweight, flexible armored fiber optic cabling technologies, has announced that it has filed a lawsuit for patent infringement against Point 2 Point Communications Corporation, the company behind the NanoFiber brand. The lawsuit was filed in United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York, Case No: 2:23-cv-05322.In the lawsuit against Point 2 Point, Certicable alleges infringement of United States Patent No. 10,444,454, which relates to the company's advanced TiniFiber armored flexible fiber optic cable assembly. Certicable's intellectual property include technologies for a non-interlocking armor, materials and optical fibers, all of which are covered by the asserted patent.Commenting on the lawsuit, Steve Shultis, the newly appointed President of TiniFiber, states:“TiniFiber armored cable offers more flexibility and is 65% smaller and 75% lighter than conventional AIA cabling. These benefits derive from an innovative cable assembly technology, the patent for which we believe Point 2 Point Communications has infringed and continues to infringe. We have filed this lawsuit to protect the intellectual property rights that are the basis of the patent covering our unique technology.”About TiniFiberTiniFiber® patented stainless steel Micro Armor FiberTM optic cable has been designed to provide a superior alternative to industry standard Aluminum Interlock Armor (AIA) technologies. Combining strength, flexibility and adaptability, TiniFiber cables are 65% smaller and 75% lighter than AIA cables and have the industry's smallest outer diameter. TiniFiber Micro Armor Fiber optic cable is ideal for a diverse range of commercial, industrial, government, and residential applications including data centers, smart buildings, professional audio-visual, DAS/wireless networks, broadband communications, security and transportation.For more information, visit .

