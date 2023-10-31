Heather King, MBA, Joins Radsite As Chief Accreditation Officer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

King to supervise RadSite's accreditation programs

- Heather King, MBA, RadSite Chief Accreditation OfficerANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- RadSite ,TM a leading accrediting organization promoting quality-based imaging practices, announced today the appointment of Heather King , MBA, as RadSite's Chief Accreditation Officer. In her new role, King will oversee RadSite's quality-benchmarking accreditation programs, covering advanced diagnostic imaging.“Accreditation represents a prime strategy for healthcare organizations to achieve better business workflows and clinical outcomes,” notes King.“RadSite is uniquely positioned to positively impact the quality and safety for medical imaging practices by using a comprehensive accreditation framework.”“Heather brings both a business and clinical background to further RadSite's mission,” notes Garry Carneal, JD, RadSite's president and chief executive officer.“She is a dynamic and innovative thinker who will help RadSite promote evidence-based standards in imaging. Her background in genetics and genomics is a significant resource for RadSite as the accreditation agency moves to a more sophisticated approach to benchmarking performance.”“I am excited to join RadSite and help take the organization to the next level,” adds King.“RadSite is made up of many talented employees, consultants, and accreditation reviewers. I am looking forward to collaborating with the whole team as we automate our accreditation review process while reinforcing our personal touch with every accreditation applicant. I am also looking forward to a strong partnership with the expert volunteers that serve on RadSite's Accreditation Committee .”King received her Executive MBA from Jack Welch Management Institute, where she is now a professor in Business Communications and Executive Presence. She is currently enrolled at Liberty University's doctoral program in Health Sciences.RadSite, recognized by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services as an official accreditation organization, offers an innovative and cost-effective choice for imaging accreditation. RadSite's Advanced Diagnostic Imaging (ADI) Accreditation Programs comprises five different standards:.Computed Tomography (CT) Accreditation, version 3.3.Magnetic Resonance Imaging Accreditation, version 3.3.Nuclear Medicine Accreditation, version 3.3.Dental Cone Beam CT Accreditation, version 1.2.Medical Cone Beam CT Accreditation, version 1.2Visit RadSite's website at to find out why a growing number of imaging providers are applying for RadSite accreditation. In addition, more than 30 on-demand complimentary webinars on a wide variety of topics are available through RadSite's website and YouTube channel.####About RadSiteTM ( )Founded in 2005, RadSite's mission is to promote performance and quality-based practices forimaging systems across the United States and its territories. RadSite is recognized by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services as an official accreditation organization under the Medicare Improvements for Patients and Providers Act of 2008. RadSite is also recognized by over 300 payers and has accredited over 1,000 imaging suppliers. RadSite's programs help assess, track, and report imaging trends to enhance imaging procedures and outcomes. RadSite also offers educational programs, publishes issue briefs, and underwrites research on a complimentary basis to raise awareness of safety issues and to promote best practices. The organization is governed by an independent advisory board and committee system, which is open to a wide range of volunteers to ensure transparency and accountability. To learn more about RadSite, please contact us at (443) 440-6007 or .

