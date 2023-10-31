Media Invitation “Create The Future” Pitch Competition

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Breakthrough product ideas presented live in NYC

NEW YORK, NY, USA, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The finalists in the 21st annual Create the Future Design Contest – a global challenge to engineers, students, and entrepreneurs to design the next great product – will compete for a $25,000 grand prize in New York City on Friday, November 10. Spanning field ranging from aerospace and automotive to medical and robotics, the seven finalist inventions include:

.A robot that travels through underground water pipelines to quickly detect and repair leaks.

.A breakthrough treatment for spinal cord injury that improves recovery rates and quality of life.

.Lightweight, inflatable structures that promise to reduce automobile and aircraft fuel consumption, improve surgery outcomes, and enable new diagnostic pills for illnesses.

.A new type of lubrication system that optimizes the performance of motors used in drones, missiles, and autonomous vehicles.

.A novel suspension system design that feeds energy back to an electric vehicle's battery pack, increasing driving range and lowering cost.

.Intelligent sensors that wirelessly monitor the health of wind turbines, bridges, gas pipelines, and spacecraft operating in extremely harsh conditions.

.Leakproof valves that eliminate waste, damage, and downtime in industrial plants.

This year's finalists were selected from more than 500 entries submitted by innovators in 60 countries across the globe. Since its inception, the contest has attracted over 15,000 ideas for game-changing products.

Members of the media are invited to attend the finalists' live presentations on November 10 at the New York Hilton Midtown, starting at 3:00 pm EST. For press registration, please contact .

