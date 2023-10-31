At A CAGR Of 4.8%, The Egg Protein Market Expected To Reach $38.9 Billion By 2026

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Egg Protein Market

Surge in awareness among consumers regarding the health benefits of consumption of protein supplements.

- Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The growth of the Egg Proteins Market is driven by increase in consumption in preparation of food products such as bakery, confectionery, snack products, processed meat, and seafood products. Furthermore, the demand is propelled by surge in need for nutritional food in the market. Owing to increase in awareness about the benefits offered by nutritional and health food products, consumers are shifting their focus toward healthy diets and are increasing their intake of protein to gain extra nutrition from the egg-based protein supplements, which significantly contributes toward the global egg protein market growth.

Request Sample Report At:

Consumer awareness regarding healthy diet, and rise in demand for proteins as nutritional and functional ingredients have boosted the growth of the global egg protein market. However, surge in demand for plant-based proteins hampers the market. On the contrary, innovations in products and introduction of protein supplements in the untapped markets are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

Leading Key Players:

Cargill

Rose Acre Farms

Kewpie Corporation

Bouwhuis Enthoven Wulro BV

Rembrandt foods

Sanovo Egg Group

Igreca

Dalian Hanovo Foods Co., Ltd.

Interovo Egg Group BV

The egg proteins market is segmented on the basis of types, application, form, and region. On the basis of type, the egg white protein has been the most preferred choice of egg proteins among consumers, due to its high protein content and multifunctionality. Thus, the egg white protein segment was valued at $ 13,419.1 million, and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.2% from 2019 to 2026, to reach $ 18,774.8 million by 2026. However, the egg yolk protein segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. This is attributed to surge in demand for egg yolk protein powder from consumers wanting to gain weight.

Buy Now:

Based on type, the egg white protein held the largest share in 2019, contributing to more than half of the global egg protein market, owing to increase in adoption of protein ingredients in nutritional foods and cosmetics products. However, the egg yolk protein segment is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period, owing to its multi-functionalities such as thickening, leavening, binding, preservatives/antimicrobial, emulsifying, and crystallization.

Regional Analysis:

In the region wise egg protein market analysis, Europe led the egg protein industry. This is attributed to high per capita consumption of protein supplements in majority of the countries in Europe, including Germany, France, the UK, Italy, and Spain and high demand for food products processed with egg protein ingredients. In addition, rise in preference for egg proteins over other protein ingredients in various food & beverage products due to their multifunctionalities propels the Europe market growth. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, due to rise in awareness about the functional benefits of egg protein ingredients and surge in demand for nutritional supplements in developing countries.

The global egg protein market across Europe, followed by North America, held the largest share in 2019, contributing to more than one-third of the market. However, the market across the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period, due to the development of the food & beverage industry and increase in awareness about nutritional supplements among consumers.

Inquiry Before Buying:

On the basis of application, the food & beverages segment garnered the highest share in 2018, and is estimated to growth with a CAGR of 4.2% during the egg protein market forecast period. However, the nutrition segment is expected to register the fastest growth in the near future. Surge in awareness about the health benefits of protein supplements among consumers in developing countries is expected to drive growth of the nutrition application segment.

Key findings of the study

By type, the egg yolk protein segment is estimated to witness the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

In 2018, by application, the food & beverage segment held the highest share, accounts 47.59% of the global egg proteins market share.

In 2018, Germany was the most prominent market in the Europe, and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR throughout the forecast period.

Trending Reports in Food and Beverages Industry

U.S. and Australia Egg Protein Market -

Beef fat market -

Polyphenol Market -

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.



David Correa

Allied Market Research

+ +1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn