A Tiger Economy Starts To Roar In Vietnam

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Amid the Covid-19 pandemic and rising US-China trade tensions, Vietnam leapfrogged South Korea to become the United States'

sixth-largest trade partner

by import value in 2022.



This jump represents an important pivot in Vietnam's economy - Vietnam's biggest export to the United States is no longer textiles and garments, but high-tech products.

By the end of 2023, many flagship Apple products will have been assembled in Vietnam. Rather than competing against China's“world factory” tag, Vietnam has branded itself as an additional manufacturing destination to China within the global supply chain ecosystem.

In so doing, Vietnam has subsumed some of China's tech export market share and has been declared the

biggest beneficiary

of the US-China economic decoupling.

Vietnam has provided a much-needed“neutral” environment for foreign fintech firms to de-risk and reroute their exposure from the US-China great power rivalry - including Apple's shift of production away from China, US-based Amkor Technology's investment of $1.6 billion investment in a semi-conductor factory. Vietnam is also welcoming back Huawei after initially deferring to US efforts to ban the company.

Vietnam has the potential to become the fourth-largest exporter of high-tech goods behind China, Taiwan and Germany. Though Vietnam currently holds the seventh position, its

growth has no rival

- high-tech goods as a share of Vietnamese exports hit 42% in 2020, up from 13% in 2010.

By some accounts, Vietnam is“shadowing” China

in its efforts to become an upper-middle income economy. But unlike China, Vietnam's state capitalism is seen as non-threatening to Western and Asian economies. Through its“independent” foreign policy , Vietnam is able to

hedge and thrive

in today's geopolitical environment.