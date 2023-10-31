US-Philippine Defense Treaty Is Losing Credibility

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Following its predecessors, the Biden administration

threatened to go to war with China

after a Chinese coast guard vessel scraped a Philippines ship on a resupply mission near a shoal in the South China Sea.

Shortly thereafter, a Chinese fighter

flew within 10 feet of a US bomber

above the disputed tract of reefs and islets.

While US-China relations appear to be emphasizing diplomacy, with Chinese Foreign Minister

Wang Yi's visit to Washington

and

US representation

at China's Xiangshan Forum, its premier defense conference, a possible conflict over sandbars is likely top of mind.

However, the US pledge to go to war with a nuclear-armed China over largely uninhabited rocks and reefs – stemming from post-colonial disputes – is not credible, harms US interests and creates unnecessary regional tensions.

The United States going to war with China to defend the Philippines' claims to rocks and reefs in the South China Sea is not credible. These islets are largely uninhabited – save for a

grounded ship Manilla uses

to press its claims – and strategically irrelevant.

The Sierra Madre, the grounded ship used by the Phillippines as a guard station on the Second Thomas Shoal. Photo: US Naval Institute

Although trillions of dollars in global trade traverse these waters annually, an

overwhelming majority goes to China . Additionally, ships are moving objects, they can change their course. Though more expensive, merchant ships can often go around the South China Sea to reach destinations in Southeast and Northeast Asia, as well as the United States.