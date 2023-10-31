Best Western GB Join Room To Reward

(MENAFN- Pressat) Room to Reward are delighted to be named as an official charity partner of Best Western GB. Following an appearance at the annual Sales and Marketing Conference at the end of September, over 10 properties have already signed up to donate short breaks in unsold rooms to nominated volunteers from the charity sector.

“We are thrilled to be joining Room to Reward,” said Tim Rumney, CEO of Best Western GB.“It's a simple way for our hotels to put their unsold rooms to fantastic, meaningful use and we encourage all Best Western members to get involved.”

Best Western GB provides sales, revenue and marketing services to over 260 hotels across the U.K. and Channel Islands. Room to Reward and Hospitality Action – the industry's benevolent charity that offers vital support and services to all who work, or have worked, in hospitality in the U.K. – have been named as charity partners for the group.

Room to Reward works on a simple premise. Hotels donate unsold rooms in times of quiet occupancy for a couple of short (1-2 night) breaks a year. Charities, community groups, grassroots sports clubs and any organisation that relies on volunteers to deliver their services nominate a number of their inspirational Hidden Heroes for a well-earned break. The Room to Reward team make it happen.

“We are absolutely delighted to become a charity partner of Best Western GB,” said Adam Terpening, the charity's Director.“It's been amazing to see so many properties join our journey already to give the nominated volunteers even more fantastic options for their break.

“We are hugely grateful to Tim and the whole team for their wonderful support and we look forward to developing the partnership, welcoming more hotels and giving some Hidden Heroes a well-earned break in Best Western properties.”

Founded in 2015, Room to Reward now works with over 800 hotels across the U.K and Republic of Ireland. Over 3000 volunteers from more than 850 charities, community groups and voluntary organisations have been nominated for a break in recognition of their dedication and commitment. Collectively, hotels have donated almost £1million worth of breaks in rooms that would otherwise sit empty and unsold.

To find out more about the services and hotels involved with Best Western GB, visit:

To find out more about Room to Reward, the hotels and charities involved and stories from some of the volunteers nominated, visit: .