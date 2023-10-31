Online Learning Hits Major Milestone: UK Approves First Accredited Online School

(MENAFN- Pressat) LONDON, UK (October 31, 2023)-Sophia High School made history this week as the first online school accredited under the UK Department for Education's new Online Education Accreditation Scheme (OEAS).

After a rigorous evaluation by Ofsted inspectors, Sophia met the highest standards for online education providers. The pioneering virtual school for students ages 4-16 in the UK and globally will now appear on the DfE's official school directory as an accredited remote learning option.

Sophia's live online classes led by qualified teachers, immersive virtual lessons using cutting-edge technologies like VR and AR, project-based learning, and skills-based curriculum earned rave reviews from inspectors. "Students feel safe and supported in the school's intimate, family-like environment," the Ofsted report states.

"We're proud to have our innovative program validated by Ofsted and officially accredited under the OEAS by the DfE," said Sophia Founder Melissa McBride. "At a time when traditional education is struggling with teacher shortages, dated facilities, and student mental health crises, we offer a refreshing approach to prepare students for the 21st century workplace."

As the first accredited online school in the UK, Sophia sets the bar for exceptional remote instruction. "We're thrilled the DfE recognises the tremendous value of online learning when executed effectively," said McBride. "This inspires us to continue disrupting education to meet the demands of today's digital world."

With its three-year accreditation, Sophia cements itself as the trailblazer in online education. The school aims to make its cutting-edge platform accessible to students across the UK and worldwide who seek a modern approach focused on real-world skills.