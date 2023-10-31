VIFT: The Digital Wallet From Market America Worldwide That Lets You Shop, Earn, And Enjoy Instant Rewards

(MENAFN- iCrowdNewsWire) Greensboro, North Carolina – Market America Worldwide, a leader in one-to-one marketing and owner of the globally recognized e-commerce site, SHOP, takes immense pleasure in unveiling its advanced digital wallet, VIFTTM .

VIFT is a forward-thinking digital wallet designed to reward online shoppers on SHOP and all Market America Worldwide's e-commerce platforms. This includes Motivescosmetics for beauty aficionados, Lumieredevie for skincare enthusiasts, GetLayered for trendy jewelry seekers, Isotonix for health supplement shoppers, and TLSSlim for those focused on weight management. By utilizing the VIFT Digital Wallet, customers earn cash rewards with every purchase made across these platforms, with the earnings deposited directly into their VIFT wallets. This cash can then be saved, transferred, or spent, all with a single touch. VIFT empowers SHOP customers by providing instant access to their earnings through their preferred payment method, and additionally, offers a bonus 1% cash reward on any full purchase made using the wallet. With VIFT, shopping becomes an earning experience, and payment delays are a thing of the past.

“Our mission at Market America Worldwide | SHOP has always been to revolutionize the online shopping experience by delivering unsurpassed value and convenience,” said Marc Ashley, President and COO of Market America Worldwide.“With the launch of VIFT, we're enriching our customers' shopping journey. Not only does it reward their loyalty with extra cash for every purchase they make on any of our e-commerce sites, but it also offers them the flexibility to use this reward at their convenience.”

Starting from [insert date], VIFT will be available to all logged-in SHOP shoppers in the US, and will be fully integrated across all US Market America Worldwide e-commerce sites by [insert date]. This is yet another stride in our commitment to providing the best online shopping experience for our customers.







Market America Worldwide | SHOP is an award-winning global e-commerce and product brokerage company that specializes in one-to-one marketing and is the creator of the Shopping Annuity®. Its mission is to provide a robust business system for entrepreneurs to build their own businesses while providing consumers a better way to shop. Headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina, and with offices across the globe, Market America Worldwide was founded in 1992 by Founder, JR Ridinger . Through the company's primary, award-winning shopping website, SHOP, consumers have access to millions of products, including Market America Worldwide–exclusive brands and thousands of top retail brands. With VIFT, the company's new digital wallet, all online shoppers can expect to earn extra income with every purchase on SHOP as well as Motivescosmetics, GetLayered, Lumieredevie, Isotonix and TLSSlim. SHOP ranked 19 in Newsweek magazine's 2021 Best Online Shops, No. 54 in Digital Commerce 360's 2023 Top 100 Online Marketplaces, No. 82 in Digital Commerce 360's 2023 Top 500 & 1,000 Online Retailers and No. 10 in Digital Commerce 360's 2023 Top 500 Online Retailers Mass Merchandise Category. The company is also a two-time winner of the Better Business Bureau's Torch Award for Marketplace Ethics and became a BBB National Partner in 2022. Market America Worldwide | SHOP was also ranked No. 13 in The Business North Carolina Top 125 Private Companies for 2022. By combining Market America Worldwide's entrepreneurial business model with SHOP's powerful comparative shopping engine, Cashback program, SHOP Local program, ShopBuddy®, Express Pay checkout, social shopping integration and countless other features, the company has become the ultimate online shopping destination.

