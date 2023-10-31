(MENAFN) In a recent report by Time magazine, it has been revealed that high-ranking officials in Kiev are expressing mounting apprehensions about Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's approach to the ongoing conflict with Russia. They characterize his stance as increasingly "messianic" and even bordering on delusional. The publication suggests that Zelensky is poised to initiate a significant restructuring of Ukraine's military and political leadership, a move that is seen as an attempt to address the lack of progress in the stalled counteroffensive against Russia.



The impending shake-up is viewed as a bid to establish a sense of accountability for the ongoing challenges faced by Ukraine, and to manage the growing opposition to Zelensky's unwavering commitment to continue hostilities. Despite the reality on the ground indicating a protracted and challenging conflict, the President remains resolute in his aspiration to achieve a decisive victory over Russia. However, some of his advisers have expressed concerns about his unwavering determination, characterizing it as "stubbornness" and noting that it has taken on a "messianic" quality.



One adviser, speaking under conditions of anonymity, bluntly stated, "He deludes himself. We're out of options. We're not winning. But try telling him that." Reports also indicate a growing dissent within the ranks, with frontline commanders reportedly hesitating to follow orders to advance, even when directly issued by the president's office. Instead, there is a preference to maintain defensive positions, reflecting a reluctance to engage in further aggressive action.



The situation is compounded by concerns about Ukraine's preparedness for the impending winter. Aides have cautioned against solely attributing infrastructure shortcomings and other challenges to Russia, suggesting that this narrative may not be as effective this time around.



As Ukraine grapples with these complex dynamics, the effectiveness of Zelensky's approach is being called into question. The looming reshuffle of leadership further underscores the critical juncture at which Ukraine finds itself. Balancing the President's determination with the realities on the ground remains a pressing challenge for the nation.



