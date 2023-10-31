Arbaeen Boosts Asiacell Earnings

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

Mobile phone service Asiacell has reported strong growth in revenue and EBITDA.

In its financial results for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2023, parent company Ooredoo said:

"Asiacell maintained its strong performance into Q3, delivering double-digit revenue and EBITDA growth. Asiacell' customer base remained stable at 17.1 million customers.

"Revenue increased 19% to QAR 3,221 million on account of higher data revenues.

"Higher margin data revenues drove an EBITDA increase of 25% to QAR 1,483 million and a 2pp margin expansion to a healthy 46%.

"The Arbaeen event was a significant highlight in Q3'23 with over 22 million visitors during the 40 days period. This event witnessed an increase in roaming revenues due to introduction of various offers and agreements. During the event Asiacell saw 3,800TB data usage, 3.6 million roamers and 72 million phone calls made. Another highlight of the quarter was launch of e-commerce platform amongst others."

