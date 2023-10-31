(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) New Leadership at Five One Labs Charts Exciting Path Forward in Iraq

Five One Labs , a global startup incubator supporting frontier-market entrepreneurs, has recently announced the appointment of new Managing Directors for Iraq and the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

Savo Bakhtiar Rasoul, the new Managing Director for Ecosystem, and Shwan Ali Qaradaghi, the new Managing Director for Programs, will lead Five One Labs' operations in Iraq and the KRI. This dynamic duo brings a wealth of experience and a shared commitment to nurturing innovation and entrepreneurship to their new roles.

Shwan and Savo have a combined 8 years of service in Five One Labs' team and have been responsible for much of Five One Labs' success and growth in the KRI and Iraq. Savo joined the team in 2018 to design and manage Five One Labs' new coworking space in Sulaimani ("The Lab:Suli"). Over time, she led the organization's communications, events and ecosystem work across the country. Shwan joined in 2019 as the first Startup Support Manager in Erbil, helping to run Five One Labs' first programs in Arabic before leading the organization's growth across the country. Both Managing Directors bring creativity, curiosity, and a passion for entrepreneurship to their new roles.

On his new role, Shwan noted, "I am deeply passionate about the potential of entrepreneurship to drive economic growth and inspire innovation. I am genuinely committed to assisting and guiding Iraq's entrepreneurs towards their milestones of success. At Five One Labs, our mission is clear: to foster an inclusive community of forward-thinking innovators and entrepreneurs. By providing them with the vital support, skills, and connections they need, we aim to spark positive change both within and beyond their local communities. It's a privilege to lead this meaningful journey, and I am dedicated to continuing to promote entrepreneurship as a powerful tool for rebuilding and empowering lives. We'll be there with guidance, advice, and a friendly hand to connect with others on the same journey."

"Returning to Five One Labs feels like coming home to a family of dreamers and doers. As Managing Director Of Iraq focusing on Ecosystem Growth, I'm here to make sure we keep doing what we do best, connecting, innovating, and just having an absolutely great time. Let's create an ecosystem where ideas flow, dreams take flight, and entrepreneurs thrive." says Savo.

Their combined vision and expertise will drive the development of a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem in Iraq. Together, Shwan and Savo will ensure that Five One Labs continues to empower aspiring entrepreneurs and nurture innovative startups across the country.

Five One Labs remains committed to supporting startups, fostering entrepreneurship, and building a brighter future for Iraq. The appointment of Savo Bakhtiar Rasoul and Shwan Ali represents the next chapter in this remarkable journey.

Savo Bakhtiar Rasoul





With over 8 years of experience in community and partnership development, Savo Bakhtiar is renowned for her ability to mobilize people and resources to achieve common objectives. Savo is a recognized expert in the fields of entrepreneurship, and intrapreneurship. In her role as the Managing Director of Iraq | Ecosystem Growth at Five One Labs, she will concentrate on strategic partnerships, community expansion, event planning, and collaborative leadership, showcasing her commitment to advancing innovative initiatives and nurturing collaborations within the Iraqi ecosystem. Originally from Sulaimani, Savo was most recently the Program Manager for Takween Accelerator at the American University of Iraq, Sulaimani. Before that, she held multiple roles at Five One Labs including as the Community & Partnerships Manager for Five One Labs in Iraq.

Savo excels in building stakeholder relationships and enhancing engagement, with fluency in Kurdish, English, and Arabic. Her journey not only underscores her expertise but also her unyielding dedication to establishing connections and fostering collaborations in the realm of entrepreneurship. Fun fact: Savo is a master chef and her specialty is microwaveable gourmet: masterpieces made in 3 minutes or less!

Shwan Ali Qaradaghi





Shwan Ali Qaradaghi is a seasoned project manager with a robust history in both non-profit organizations and the private sector. Growing up in Baghdad, Shwan launched his first business at the age of 19 managing logistics and contracting for companies operating in the city. Specializing in business and operations management, he is recognized for his strong communication skills. Shwan's extensive experience encompasses training and consulting for startups, as well as designing and managing diverse programs. For the past four years, Shwan has served in roles in Five One Labs including the Startup Support Manager in Erbil, Head of Expansion in Iraq, and most recently the global Head of Special Initiatives. Prior to Five One Labs, Shwan held roles with Danish Refugee Council, International Rescue Committee and Ability with Innovation Company.

Shwan holds an MBA in International Management and Leadership from Hochschule Furtwangen University (HFU) and is a certified project management professional (PMP). Fun fact: In his free time, you'll find Shwan painting his daughter's nails!

About Five One Labs:

Five One Labs is an international startup incubator that helps talented entrepreneurs from diverse communities launch their startups. Through our innovative multi-lingual programming, we provide intensive training, mentorship, funding, and advisory support to scalable startups looking to launch or grow their businesses.

(Source: Five One Labs)

The post New Leadership at Five One Labs first appeared on Iraq Business News .