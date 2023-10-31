(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) From the Iraq Britain Business Council (IBBC) :

IBBC Autumn Conference in Dubai examines: 'Iraq - Building a sustainable future'.

For the first time in over 30 years, Iraq is currently experiencing a relatively golden scenario with high oil prices and government surpluses, a stable government, and peaceful borders. A stable economy is also leading to neighbouring countries like Saudi, UAE and Turkey starting to invest in infrastructure for the first time, such as the proposed dry canal route from Basra to Turkey, and the government is proposing large residential and refinery projects appealing to international companies like Shell , and countries like China in particular.

As with many economies, clouds loom on the horizon in the form of climate change, corruption, middle east conflicts and a dependency on maintaining oil value. At the IBBC Dubai conference on the 7th and 8th of December, we will be looking at key areas of the Iraqi economy and seeking solutions for longer term sustainability and resilience in sectors including the economy, climate, business and security, with significant panels on Finance, Energy, Business and Infrastructure and, a whole day dedicated to Education, skills and training, now a Government priority to modernise Iraq and provide employment for the young growing population.

Delegates will hear from leading government ministers and envoys, including the H.E. Dr Thani Bi Ahmed Al Zeyoudi UAE Minister of state for foreign trade, Dr Mohammed Shukri Chair of Kurdistan board of investment, HE Mr Zyed Al Fadhil, Iraq Minister of Electricity, Dr Fareed Yasseen Iraq Climate change envoy. On the Energy panel Ms Dunia Chalabi CEO of Total, is discussing renewable and gas capture energy agreements with GE. The finance panel has the two largest banks in Iraq: Mr Al Delaimy CEO of TBI, Mr Choucair CEO of SC Bank and Mr AL- Sugheyer of IFC discuss various options for diversifying investment and sustainable sources of finance, the macro-opportunity for financing major infrastructure projects. Mr Al-Delaimy will talk about the challenges of the Iraqi banking systems, financial reforms in Iraq and the TBI's work with Global Export Credit Agencies. Mr Choucair is expected to build on this, discussing SCB and its relationships with UKEF, and the alternative forms of financing available to the Gov of Iraq - in particular, PPP financing for projects related to social impact and sustainability.

The Business Success panel celebrating AAA Holdings new fertilizer plant in Basra, Basra Gateway Terminal and Al Busttan oil production support for the IOCs.

Those delegates purchasing the 8th of December conference at the Address Hotel, will also be able to attend the special education and skills conference 'building sustainable education in Iraq' run with GEMS, on 7th in the Crown Plaza Dubai, with leading UK politician and former minister Lord Boetang opening, Dr Hazim Al-Zubaidi Director of Gov programmes Iraq, Prof Hamid Ahmed, Iraq PM advisor on Education. We will hear about vocational training, academic and business collaboration and Iraqi Scholarship programme, which are all on Iraq Government priorities and also of great interest to the private sector as it expands, and as expert labour shortages need to be met to enable a modern, sustainable Iraq economy.

Of course, conferences aren't all about panels and speakers, but also to enjoy networking and friendship that goes on in the breaks and beyond the event. IBBC values the opportunity for members to meet speakers and others in supply chains more informally, so we not only cater for side meetings, but also hold a reception on the evening of 7th at the Address Hotel for all ticket holders to meet. These also include our invaluable sponsors, who this year have exceeded expectations:

Principal sponsors include Al Busttan and AAA Holdings. Education Day Sponsor - GEMS. Gold sponsors - TBI and Sardar Group. Silver sponsor: Hydro-C. Reception sponsor - Basra Gateway Terminal. Partners include - Travel Partner - London Sky (with discounts) and Insurance Partner - Al Maseer.

Baroness Nicholson (President of IBBC and UK Government Trade envoy to Iraq) will welcome everyone to the conferences, and the British Ambassador to Iraq and other Iraqi officials are also expected to attend what is expected to be a sell out conference.

Details for registration and agenda here: or

The post IBBC Autumn Conference in Dubai examines: 'Iraq - Building a sustainable future'. first appeared on Iraq Business News .