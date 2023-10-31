(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Japan Climbs on BOJ Yield Stance
Japan stocks ended the session higher after the Bank of Japan's monetary policy decision, while other Asia-Pacific markets fell as manufacturing activity unexpectedly contracted in China.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 recovered 161.89 points, or 0.5%, to 30,858.85.
The Bank of Japan left its short-term lending rate unchanged and said it has made its yield curve control policy more flexible.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index fell 293.88 points, or 1.7%, to 17,112.45.
CHINA
In Shanghai, the CSI 300 dipped 11.26 points, or 0.3%, to 3,572.51, snapping a five-session win streak.
China manufacturing purchasing manager's index data for October came in at 49.5 against a Reuters poll expectation of 50.2. A PMI reading below 50 signifies a contraction.
In other markets
In Taiwan, the Taiex dumped 148.41 points, or 0.9%, to 16,001.27.
In Korea, the Kospi index shed 32.56 points, or 1.4%, to 2,277.99.
In Singapore, the Straits Times Index eked up 3.45 points, or 0.1%, to 3,067.74.
In New Zealand, the NZX 50 recouped 16.13 points, or 0.2%, to 10,757.69
In Australia, the ASX 200 inched up 7.75 points, or 0.1%, to 6,780.68.
