Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Tuesday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah opened the second session of the 17th Legislative term of the National Assembly.

RAMALLAH -- Israeli occupation forces shot and killed two Palestinians, raising the total number of martyrs in the west bank to 124 since October 7. (end) aa