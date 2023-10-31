KP Provincial Task Force Initiates Elite Force And Integration Of Levies And Police

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) The provincial task force in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has taken significant steps, resolving to establish an elite force in the former tribal districts and to merge the levies and police in the Malakand division.

During a task force meeting, chaired by caretaker Chief Minister Azam Khan, the decision was made to adapt the police force to meet the demands of the current law and order situation.

The meeting emphasized the importance of modern training for the creation of this elite force and issued immediate instructions to recall police personnel who were assigned to unauthorized individuals.

Also Read: Decades of Conflict in KP and Afghanistan Linked to Rising Brain Cancer Cases

The task force also prioritized expediting the implementation of the Safe City Project and the establishment of a Forensic Science Laboratory in Peshawar. Additionally, it was decided to address the transfer of judges and judicial staff in North Waziristan and Orakzai through discussions with the Peshawar High Court.

Furthermore, the task force has scheduled regular meetings for the Provincial Task Force for Amalgamation every two months. The caretaker chief minister highlighted the challenges faced due to the non-release of financial resources by the Central government, causing difficulties in the amalgamation process.

The provincial task force has also granted approval for the construction of a high-security jail in the province. Moreover, comprehensive educational and economic plans have been formulated for the newly integrated districts.