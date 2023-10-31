Azerbaijan, UAE Mull Multilateral Coop In Various Fields

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeyhun Bayramov has
met with UAE's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Abdullah bin
Zayed Al Nahyan As part of his official visit to the United Arab
Emirates (UAE), Azernews reports.
During the meeting, the sides discussed the bilateral and
multilateral cooperation agenda between Azerbaijan and the UAE, as
well as the current situation in the region.
The two hailed the development of an agenda of cooperation
between the two countries in political, economic, trade, energy
security, investments, humanitarian, education, culture, and other
fields. They stressed the importance of using the mechanism of
political consultations in terms of discussing the prospects for
the development of relations as well as expanding the existing
legal framework.
The parties emphasized the existence of a partnership based on
mutual support and solidarity between Azerbaijan and the UAE within
the multilateral platforms, especially the United Nations (UN), the
Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and the Non-Aligned
Movement (NAM). FM Bayramov expressed gratitude to the UAE for its
constant support for Azerbaijan`s territorial integrity and
sovereignty.
The two expressed their confidence that the two countries`
beneficial joint activities in the field of energy security,
especially renewable energy production, including the official
inauguration of the Garadagh Solar PV Plant on October 26 of this
year, will be a successful start for the projects planned to be
implemented with the UAE“Masdar” company in this direction.
Minister Jeyhun Bayramov highlighted the current situation in
the region in the post-conflict period, the ongoing restoration and
reconstruction works in the liberated territories, as well as the
activities towards the normalization and advancement of the peace
agenda between Azerbaijan and Armenia.
Bayramov invited the UAE to take advantage of possible
investment opportunities in the Garabagh and East Zangazur economic
regions within the reconstruction works in the liberated
territories.
Highlighting the peace and reintegration processes in the
region, Minister Bayramov underlined that as a result of the
anti-terror measures implemented by Azerbaijan, the obstacles to
the peace negotiations and the reintegration of the Armenian
residents living in the Karabakh region have been removed, and new
opportunities have been created for the peace-building process.
Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan noted that reciprocal
visits between the two countries play an exceptional role in
developing cooperation, adding that such contacts contribute to the
discussions of prospects for the development of relations. The
minister noted that the UAE is interested in further expanding the
agenda of bilateral and multilateral cooperation with
Azerbaijan.
During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on other
issues of mutual interest.
