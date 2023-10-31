Azerbaijan Accedes To Convention Against Trafficking In Human Organs

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
Head of the State Security Service of Azerbaijan Colonel General
Ali Nagiyev and the organisation's Secretary General Marija
Pejcinovic Buric met at the Council of Europe headquarters in
Strasbourg on October 30. The party signed the Council of Europe
Convention against Trafficking in Human Organs. This was reported
in the press service of the State Security Service, Azernews reports.
The Secretary-General assessed Azerbaijan's accession to this
convention as a very important event and expressed confidence that
cooperation will continue successfully in the future, affecting
bilateral relations formed over many years.
Colonel General Ali Nagiyev informed us about the current
security situation in the region and underlined that our country is
always interested in establishing sustainable peace in the region.
General spoke in detail about the works carried out by our state,
Azerbaijan's efforts to ensure prosperity and reliable stability in
the region, the importance of normalizing relations with Armenia,
and signing a peace treaty as soon as possible.
Secretary General Marija Pejcinovic Buric noted that the Council
of Europe always attaches great importance to the maintenance of
peace in the South Caucasus and that the organization can provide
the necessary support to this process.
Speaking about ethnic cleansing and mine terrorism carried out
by Armenia against Azerbaijani citizens, Head of the Service Ali
Nagiyev expressed the opinion of the Secretary General of the
Council of Europe that people living in the countries covered by
the organization have the right to fully enjoy all rights and
freedoms stipulated by the European Convention on Human Rights.
Head said he hopes that the provisions of the international
legal document will be applied in the issue of protection of the
rights of Azerbaijani citizens living as refugees and forced
migrants
The meeting also saw a broad exchange of views on other issues
of mutual interest.
Colonel General Ali Nagiyev, head of the State Security Service,
at the meeting with the organization's Secretary General Marija
Pejcinovic Buric, said.
"The Government of Azerbaijan fully guarantees the peaceful
residence of citizens of Armenian origin living in the Garabagh
territory of Azerbaijan".
Colonel General Ali Nagiye informed us about the current
security situation in the region and stressed that Azerbaijan is
always interested in establishing lasting peace in the region,
spoke in detail about Azerbaijan's efforts to ensure well-being,
fundamental and reliable stability in the region, the importance of
normalizing relations with Armenia and signing a peace treaty in
the near future.
MENAFN31102023000195011045ID1107345452
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.