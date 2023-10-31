Pakistani Charge D'affaires: Policy Of Big Powers In World Is Dictated Through Economic Needs

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijan-Pakistan relations are more than a century old.
Despite being geographically far apart, the two brotherly states
have always supported each other in times of need.
At the beginning of the 20th century, when a dangerous epidemic
situation was declared in Pakistan, the first medical aid group was
sent to the aid of the people suffering from infectious diseases in
the country at the initiative of Haji Zeynalabidin Taghiyev, an
Azerbaijani philanthropist known all around the globe.
Pakistan is a Muslim country that does not forget kindness and
always shows perseverance in friendship and brotherhood. It is no
coincidence that Pakistan was among the countries that supported
the struggle of Azerbaijan in the Patriotic War.
It should be noted that Pakistan and Azerbaijan have
similarities in religious, cultural, and historical values as well
as geographical features. Both countries, as the parties suffering
from the occupation, closely understand each other's problems and
try to support each other constantly.
Unfortunately, both countries have been subjected to unfair
pressure in resolving conflicts due to the ineffectiveness of UN
resolutions on similar problems. However, despite all these
obstacles, the unshakable determination of brotherhood between the
two countries stood up to the difficulties.
Speaking to Azernews, Pakistani Charge
d'affaires Sara Ijaz said that Pakistani-Azerbaijani relations are
not just ordinary relations. They are relations that we call
brotherly and fraternal ties. They are based on culture, religion,
and common interests on the global stage.
“So, we see that relations between the two countries have been
strong since the inception of Azerbaijan's independence. However,
over the last couple of years, the relationships have been growing
more and more, and they are diversifying further. Both countries
take further steps towards tangible cooperation. In other words, it
is more than fraternal relations. We see the fruits of these
relations in terms of cooperation in the fields of energy,
education, culture, and connectivity. So, there is more
people-to-people contact now. Hundreds of Pakistanis are coming to
Baku because they feel it is their second home. They are coming to
see a beautiful city. Likewise, Azerbaijani Airlines has started
direct flights to Pakistan. Seeing this potential, the people on
both sites need to meet and take the relationship further. So, the
relationship is on track, and just two or three weeks ago, the
Pakistani Foreign Minister was in Azerbaijan to attend an IOC
Ministerial meeting in the beautiful city of Shusha. By the way, I
want to congratulate Azerbaijanis once again on the occasion of the
liberation of Azerbaijan's territories. We are so happy to see
Garabagh free and to say Garabagh is Azerbaijan!” the Charge
d'affaires emphasized.
She also said that Azerbaijan and Pakistan share the same fate
in terms of UN Security Council resolutions. The UNSC adopted many
resolutions over the Kashmir conflict, but the resolutions have not
been implemented yet. She pointed out that, just like in the case
of Azerbaijan, there are many UN Security Council resolutions
validating Garabagh being part of Azerbaijan. However, the
international community was not helping Azerbaijan achieve or
maintain its territorial integrity and sovereignty.
“Like that, there are numerous UNSC resolutions talking about
the resolution of the Kashmir conflict with the consent of the
Kashmiri people. But every day, what is seen to be happening is
that these resolutions are not being implemented. On the other
side, the oppressor is making the control of this area stronger and
stronger on the people, violating their human rights to the extent
of going through a genocidal policy just to eliminate the people of
Kashmir. So, this is extremely unfortunate, and this is why the
Pakistani embassy's effort to commemorate the struggle of the
Kashmiri people. We do many events throughout the year to highlight
this struggle, and we are so grateful that our brothers and sisters
from Azerbaijan come to show their support,” Sara Ijaz said.
She thinks that besides UNSC resolutions, the world needs more
political, moral, and diplomatic pressure to make the world powers
see the importance of the issue and understand that the Kashmir
issue is not limited to its regional importance.
“It is crucial for the stability of South Asia as well because,
as is known, Pakistan and India are nuclear powers. Therefore,
there is only one solution to the conflict, and that is to sit
down, talk, and implement the UNSC resolutions," the Charge
d'affaires underlined.
She also touched on the segregation of conflicts and said that
it is not right and fair. The world powers take some conflicts more
seriously and impose sanctions on aggressors, but they overlook
other conflicts. She noted that at present, the world is moving
towards economic centricity and the values of human rights and
individual freedoms that were the slogans of global powers,
especially in the West.
“The policy of big powers in the world is dictated through
economic needs, and those economic needs sometimes take the front
and human rights, democracy, and freedoms take the back. This is
what we are observing in the world. So, the above-said values may
be for the developing world, while the West and other global powers
can do anything that they want. That is why we have hypocrisy in
international relations. Because it is becoming more and more
economy-dominated,” the Charge d'affaires of Pakistan in
Azerbaijan, Sara Ijaz concluded.
