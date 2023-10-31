Another Massive Shelling By Russia Brings More Destruction To Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy massively shelled the Central district of Kherson, inflicting destruction. At least one local resident, a 34-year-old male, was wounded.
That's according to the chief of the Kherson City Military Administration, Roman Mrochko , who broke the news on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.
"At around 11:00, the Russian invasion forces covered the Central district of Kherson with massive fire," the report reads. Read also:
As noted, as a result of the shelling, a number of warehouses were destroyed and a dozen vehicles were damaged.
According to tentative reports, a local resident was injured. Mrochko says the 34-year-old man sustained shrapnel wounds to his legs and is now receiving medical treatment in hospital.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, a man was killed in Kherson region as the car he was driving came under enemy fire.
