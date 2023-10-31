Dozen Children Evacuated From Kupiansk District In Kharkiv Region Amid Shelling

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Twelve children and nine adults were evacuated from the Kupiansk district in Kharkiv region, which has remained under intense Russian shelling recently.

This was reported on Facebook by the communication department of the Kharkiv Region Police Department , Ukrinform saw.

"Police, together with volunteers and local authorities, evacuated 21 people, including 12 children, from the Kupiansk district. The families were taken to a safer location, where they will be provided with the necessary assistance," the report reads.

As reported, on October 28, the police and volunteers evacuated 17 people, including seven children, from the village of Borova, Izium district.

In Kharkiv region, forced evacuation of families with children was declared in three communities of the Kupiansk district, constantly shelled by enemy forces. In addition, local authorities called on residents of Borova in the Izium district to also evacuate as soon as possible amid intensified Russian shelling.

Photo: Kharkiv Region Police Department