Ukraine Presses Charges Against Russian Singer Chicherina

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Security Service of Ukraine has pressed criminal Russian artist Yulia Chicherinia, who earlier threatened Ukrainians with concentration camps in Siberia.

That's according to the SBU press service, Ukrinform reports,

"The investigation learned that last year, she uploaded a video address on her YouTube channel, where she called on the Ukrainian military to surrender to Ruscist captivity. Also, in her address, Chicherina threatened Ukrainian defenders with imprisonment in Russian concentration camps in Siberia," the report reads.

The video was picked up by propagandists from the Kremlin's national media platforms and also circulated across Telegram channels run by“LPR-DPR” terrorist organizations.

Also, after the invaders' terrorist attack targeting a prison in Olenivka, the suspect arrived in the village under Russian occupation and performed there, calling on local residents to join the Russian invasion army ranks.

She accompanied her promotion speech with slogans justifying the occupation of parts of Ukraine.

Based on the available evidence, the SBU pressed criminal charges against Chicherina under Art. 110 Part 1 (encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine); Art. 332-2 Part 1, Part 2 (illegal crossing of the state border of Ukraine); Art. 436 (war propaganda); Art. 436-2 Part 3 (justification, recognition as legitimate, or denial of Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine, and glorification of its participants) of the Criminal Code.

The SBU recalled that in March 2022, the suspect illegally arrived in the temporarily occupied Enerhodar where she publicly removed the Ukrainian flag from the building of the local town hall.

Based on this and other facts, law enforcement qualified her actions as encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine, as well as an insult to state symbols.

The perpetrator faces life in prison if found guilty in court of law.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the SBU pressed charges against three Russian commanders involved in massive missile and artillery strikes targeting Ukraine's civil infrastructure.