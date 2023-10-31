Ukraine To Launch Talks On EU Accession Before Year-End If No Force Majeure Events Occur - Kuleba

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Minister for Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba says certain events starting late this week will have a positive effect on Ukraine's movement toward membership in the European Union.

The head of Ukrainian diplomacy noted this, speaking on the air of the national telethon, Ukrinform reports.

"I think from the end of this week, you will see events and news that will have a positive effect. The Ukrainian authorities worked hard to fulfill everything required from our side. The president of Ukraine controlled this process and provided momentum when something was dragging or slowing down. I've repeatedly said over the past months that if no force majeure events come up, then by the end of this year, Ukraine will launch negotiations on the EU membership," he said.

Commenting on the EU reform, Kuleba noted that it is very difficult for the organization itself and that the situation was changed by Ukraine's application for membership filed last year.

"All the processes regarding EU enlargement were unfrozen and the reform processes were also unfrozen, but it turned out that there is no vision for that reform. It's not completely clear where to move," explained the minister.

According to the head of the Foreign Ministry, the EU fears that the larger it becomes, the more difficult it will be for them to make decisions based on the principle of consensus, and to this end, the association of states needs to change its rules, as well as solve the issues of accepting new economies and ensuring an internal balance of economic policies.

Kuleba pointed out that Ukraine's position at the EU foreign ministerial, where the country was invited, will determine the parameters of the reform. According to the top diplomat, there is a big change in the perception of Ukraine as an equal partner and future member because the EU“wants and is ready to hear our voice regarding what the EU should be like.”

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the EU recognized Ukraine and Moldova as official candidate countries shortly after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

EU leaders should decide on the official launch of accession talks with Ukraine and Moldova at its December summit, after analyzing the report prepared by the European Commission.