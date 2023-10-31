Organization Of Turkic States Summit In Kazakhstan Announces Agenda

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31. The 10th Summit
of the Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS)
will be held in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, on 3 November
2023, Trend reports.
The summit, themed "Turkic Period!" will serve as a forum for
the organization's comprehensive agenda to be discussed. Leaders
are anticipated to make critical decisions, sign agreements, and
sign formal papers pertaining to OTS initiatives in areas such as
economy, trade, transportation, and customs. Leaders will also
discuss regional and global political and economic trends.
Following the summit program, at which the organization's
leadership will be passed from Uzbekistan to Kazakhstan, the heads
of state will sign the Astana Act and the Astana Summit
Declaration, along with a number of resolutions.
Prior to the summit, the Council of Foreign Ministers of the
OTSs will meet in Astana to conduct final work on the summit agenda
and documents to be signed by the heads of state.
