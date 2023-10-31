Kuwait Gov't Abstains From Parliament Bureau, Cmte Elections

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 31 (KUNA) -- Kuwait government will not be taking part in secretary, observer and parliamentary committees' election, affirmed Deputy Prime Minister, State Minister for Cabinet Affairs and State Minister for National Assembly Affairs Essa Al-Kandari on Tuesday.

Al-Kandari, at the inauguration of the second session of the 17th legislative term, asserted the government's commitment to not intervening in parliamentary elections and its intent on furthering cooperation and coordination with the assembly. (end)

nmo













MENAFN31102023000071011013ID1107345434