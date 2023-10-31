MP Al-Shaheen Voted Nat'l Assembly Secretary, A-Hajri Observer

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 31 (KUNA) -- Parliament Member Osama Al-Shaheen was voted by acclamation to become National Assembly Secretary, while MP Dr. Falah Al-Hajri was voted to be parliament observer. The National assembly convened on Tuesday for the first time in the second ordinary session of the 17th legislative term. (end) kmj

