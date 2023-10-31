Report: Belgium, Spain Increase LNG Import From Russia

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Oct 31 (KUNA) -- European imports of Russian LNG (liquefied natural gas) between January and September 2023 remained steady compared to the same period in 2022.

However, Spain and Belgium increased their LNG imports from Russia by 50 percent in 2023 compared to the previous year, according to a report published Tuesday.

Terminals in Belgium and France also continue transshipping Russian LNG volumes from the Yamal project, said the US-based Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA) in its report released from Brussels.

The European Union alone has spent 41 billion euro (USD 43 billion) on LNG imports between January and July 2023, with the US (USD 18.3 billion), Russia (USD 5.8 billion) and Qatar (USD 5.7 billion) the largest beneficiaries.

LNG import capacity is set to reach 406 billion cubic metres (bcm) in 2030, an increase of 143 bcm from 2021 levels, while gas consumption is forecast to fall to around 400 bcm as the continent pushes ahead with gas demand reduction policies, it noted. (end)

