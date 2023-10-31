Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates MP Al-Hajri On New Nat'l Assembly Observer Post

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 31 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent Tuesday a cable of congratulations to Dr. Falah Al-Hajri, National Assembly Observer. His Highness the Crown Prince congratulated Dr. Al-Hajri on being voted to the post by acclamation and wished him all success in his endeavors. (end) aai

