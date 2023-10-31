Kuwait Amir Congratulates New Parliament Secretary

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 31 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Tuesday a cable of congratulation to MP Osama Al-Shaheen on his new post as the National Assembly's Secretary. In the cable, His Highness wished Al-Shaheen all the best to fulfill this high position, and further success in serving Kuwait. (end) ahm

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.