GDP Down By 0.1 Pct In Euro Area, Up By 0.1 Pct In EU

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Oct 31 (KUNA) -- Gross Domestic Product decreased by 0.1 percent in the euro area and increased by 0.1 percent in the EU in the third quarter of 2023, compared with the previous quarter, according to figures published by Eurostat, the EU's statistical office Tuesday.

In the second quarter of 2023, GDP had grown by 0.2 percent in the Euro area and had remained stable in the EU.

Meanwhile, Euro area annual inflation is expected to be 2.9 percent in October, down from 4.3 percent in September, Eurostat reported today.(end)

