Palestinian Pres. Advisor: Upcoming Arab Summit In Response To Challenges Facing Region

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Abdulaziz Faisal

CAIRO, Oct 31 (KUNA) -- Advisor to the Palestinian President, Dr. Mahmoud Al-Habbash stressed Tuesday the importance of the upcoming Arab Summit, saying it comes "in response to the needs and challenges facing the whole region."

Al-Habbash told KUNA that the Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will focus during the summit on discussing the priorities that should be taken such as "a ceasefire in Gaza Strip and the protection of Palestinian civilians."

He voiced hope that the summit would result in effectively having an impact "on the American decision-maker to stop the Israeli aggression and then focus on resolving the conflict, ending the occupation and granting the Palestinian people their legitimate rights."

He affirmed that the Palestinian leadership is ready to do anything to stop this aggression, noting that the military and security tactics of the Israeli occupation can deteriorate the crisis and "turn the conflict into probably a regional or world war."

He added that what is happening in Gaza Strip is a full fledged war and the perpetrators should be held accountable under the international law, saying "no matter what happens the Palestinian people will not be subjected to forced deportation."

Palestine's Permanent Representative to the Arab League Ambassador Mohammad Al-Aklouk on Monday requested an extraordinary Arab summit on the Israeli occupation's aggressions against Palestinians to be held on November 11 in Riyadh.

The death toll of Palestinian martyrs killed in Israeli occupation airstrikes on the Gaza Strip since October 7 has passed 8,306, while 21,048 others have been injured. (end)

aff













MENAFN31102023000071011013ID1107345424