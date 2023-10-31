Israeli Occupation Troops Kill 70-Year-Old Palestinian In West Bank

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, Oct 31 (Petra) -- Israeli special forces shot and killed an elderly Palestinian and wounded seven other people during a raid on Tuesday north of the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.Undercover troops infiltrated into the town of Tubas, laid siege to a building and brought in reinforcements from a nearby military checkpoint, touching off confrontations with local youth, Palestinian sources said.They said soldiers fired live rounds, stun grenades and tear gas, killing 70-year-old Rouhi Sawaftah and wounding seven people, two seriously, who were transferred to hospital.Today's fatality raised to 124 the number of Palestinians killed by the Israeli army in the West Bank since October 7.