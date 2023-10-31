DSV, 1068 - MANAGER's TRANSACTIONS IN DSV A/S SHARES

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company Announcement No. 1068
DSV A/S hereby provides notification pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the below transactions related to shares in DSV A/S made by a manager.
Any questions may be addressed to Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, Flemming Ole Nielsen, tel. +45 43 20 33 92.
Yours sincerely,
DSV A/S
