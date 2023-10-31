Edge Total Intelligence Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2023 And Consolidated 2023 Results

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Positive Results for Data Mesh Pioneer and Digital Twins Leader

Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (OTCQB:UNFYF)

- James Barrett, CEO of edgeTI

CHANTILLY, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (TSXV: CTRL, OTC: UNFYF, FSE: Q5i )(“edgeTI”,“we”,“our” or the“Company”), a leader in real-time digital operations, announces operating and consolidated results for the third quarter 2023 (“Q3-2023”). Financial information is expressed in United States (US) dollars unless otherwise indicated. The Company's related financial statement and management discussion and analysis for the third quarter 2023 are posted on its profile on SEDAR+ ( ) and OTC Markets.

Selected Financial Details for Q3-2023 and Nine Month Ended Results

.Subscription revenue grew 30% to $1,035,269 for Q3-2023 from $908,064 the quarter ending September 30, 2022 (“Q3-2022”) as nine months ended subscription revenue reached $2,844,193.

.Cost of revenue decreased 39% to $203,596 for Q3-2023 from $334,436 in Q3-2022 resulting in an 80% gross margin.

.Operating costs reduced 17% to $992,505 for Q3-2023 versus $1,191,103 in Q3-2022 and net operating loss $(160,832) for Q3-2023 down 73% from the prior Q2-2023.

“We are very pleased with our Q3 results and the growing interest in Data Mesh and Digital Twins as we believe the future of business performance and digital innovations like automation, AI, and modeling are dependent on data that is treated as a product rather than an asset,” said Jim Barrett, Chief Executive Officer.“The markets shift to Data Mesh favors our pioneering work in this space that is part of every edgeCore solution.”

Operational Highlights for Q3-2023

.On July 11, 2023, the United States Department of Veterans Affairs selected the Company for a five-year contract extension to visualize and empower pharmacy monitoring automation valued at near $4.7 Million.

.On August 16, 2023, edgeTI CRO Jacques Jarman delivered a presentation entitled,“Digital Twins - Driven by a Secure COTS Cross Departmental Data Mesh“ at the Armed Forces Communications & Electronics Association International's (AFCEA) TechNet Augusta 2023 Conference.

.On August 23, 2023, edgeTI CRO Jacques Jarman delivered a presentation entitled“Energy and Logistics Situational Awareness Powered by a Proven Data Mesh Platform” at the Operational Energy and Logistics Summit in Honolulu, Hi. at the request of the show sponsor.

.On August 23, 2023, the shareholders elected three new independent board members at the Company's annual general and special meeting of the shareholders.

.On September 26, 2023, the Company expanded into energy sector with partnership with energy AI Leader, Algo8, as the partnership optimizes digital plant & asset operations- seamlessly and at scale.

Subsequent Event to the Second Quarter

.On October 11, 2023, the TSX Venture Exchange approved Edge Total Intelligence Inc.'s prior announced debt settlement transaction with Lotus Domaine III LP (the lender) and it has completed debt settlement with the lender pursuant to which the lender converted all amounts owed as noted in its press release dated June 30, 2023. The transaction converted $6,185,278.79 (U.S.) in debt and interest into an aggregate of 9,109,541 subordinate voting shares (SVS) in the capital of the company at a deemed price per SVS of C$0.90.

About edgeTI

edgeTITM helps customers achieve the impossible with its real-time digital operations software, edgeCoreTM. Global enterprises, service providers, and governments are more profitable when insight and action are united to deliver fluid experiences via the platform's low-code development capability. With edgeTI, customers improve their margins and agility by rapidly transforming siloed systems and data across evolving situations in business, technology, and cross-domain operations. Traded on: TSXV: CTRL, OTC: UNFYF and FSE: Q5i.

