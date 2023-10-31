Forest Hills Lab's Merger With Awakening Health Lab To Revolutionize Healthcare Delivery And Management

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HONG KONG, S.A.R., October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Forest Hills Lab (“FHL”), an innovative global life sciences company focused on regenerative medicine and medical aesthetics announces a merger signed on October 20, 2023, with Awakening Health (“AHL”), the creator of Grace, the world's first medical healthcare assistant humanoid robot.Operating as a new division within FHL, AHL's cutting-edge AI robotics technology and healthcare focus will leverage FHL's expertise in therapeutic drug discovery and medical injectable aesthetics. This will create an exceptional opportunity to transform patient care and healthcare delivery and management globally.The newly merged Awakening Health Lab will initially focus on the roll-out of EMBRACE, a digital clinical app to improve the healthcare service experience for the aesthetic clinic industry. FHL Aesthetics' innate understanding of aesthetic patient, clinician and clinic owner needs and global clinic network will maximize outcomes and drive global adoption.“With the integration of AI and digitalized technologies, we can enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of healthcare services from the traditional analogue to the harmonious physical-virtual model,” says Alex Yang, Chairman and CEO of Forest Hills Lab.“Imagine a world where machine-adapted technology built into one app improves aesthetic patients' understanding of optimal treatments for that specific user; or a clinician's instant access to new injection techniques in advance of a procedure; and clinic owners' deeper comprehension of their clinic's operation and financial conditions and outlook. While AHL will be the first to deliver AI-improved outcomes to aesthetic clinics, medical specialty-specific data will allow us to expand our clinic app to the broader healthcare industry.” Mr. Yang will concurrently serve as the Chairman and CEO of AHL after the merger.The FHL- AHL partnership also envisions a future where Grace, in the real world, works alongside healthcare professionals as an AI-powered medical assistant robot to provide precise, personalized care and clinic support. These humanoid healthcare assistants will participate in early disease detection, monitor patient vitals, and even conduct non-invasive procedures. By automating routine tasks, healthcare professionals can focus on critical decision-making and spend more time interacting with patients on a deeper level.“Grace's role is pivotal in this new era of healthcare, both from a digital perspective and a real world clinical viewpoint,” comments David Lake, the co-Founder and CEO of Awakening Health Limited.“She represents the synergy between human expertise and technological advancement. Through the merger between FHL and AHL, we aim to accelerate the development and deployment of intelligent medical assistants like Grace, enabling them to work seamlessly within healthcare systems. This is not a question of replacing the capable healthcare teams, but one of providing assistance with new tools and the freedom to bring healthcare to another level of personalized patient care.” Mr. Lake will serve as the President of AI Robotics division of AHL after the merger.The next steps for the merger involve a seamless integration of teams, technologies, and resources. The AI robotics healthcare company will establish a strong management structure that combines AHL's creativity and agility with FHL's regulatory expertise. Additionally, investments in research and development will be made, fostering collaborations with key partners and expanding the presence in core markets.Dynamic Tech DuoLeading the new Awakening Health Lab charge will be partners SingularityNet (SNET), the world's leading decentralized AI platform led by Ben Goertzel, a pioneer in the field of Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), and Hanson Robotics, led by David Hanson, the creator of Sophia, the most renowned humanoid robot. Both SNET and Hanson Robotics, will continue to work with AHL as part of their commitment to global change in the healthcare sector and the personalization of patient care and data.“I have worked in the health care sector at the highest level in the US and around the world deploying AI solutions and networks for more than 20 years,” notes Ben Goertzel, a Founder of Awakening Health as well as leader of SNET.“The convergence of AI technologies in healthcare has made incredible strides and this is only the start. You can expect to see an accelerated string of AGI development in coming years, and on the back of the merger with FHL, AHL will lead the way.”David Hanson concurs with his long-time collaborator Goertzel. Hanson feels that the move towards super intelligence and integration of machine learning into the healthcare process is going to be a total game changer.“We have seen the uptake of Grace and her AI technology across many segments, from depression therapy to autism, and the results are starting to roll in – and they are incredible.”Both Mr. Geortzel and Mr. Hanson will continue to serve as the Scientific Advisor to AHL after the merger.About Forest Hills LabForest Hills Lab is an innovative global life sciences company focused on regeneration and committed to improving well-being in our rapidly aging society. FHL is comprised of three divisions: the Therapeutics division, Aesthetics division, and now Awakening Health Lab. Our Therapeutics division is a US-focused therapeutic platform seeking to develop drugs to treat neurodegenerative diseases with high unmet need. Our Aesthetics division, deep-rooted in American culture and technology, develops and markets a comprehensive line of medical- and non-medical grade aesthetics products globally with Korean R&D and manufacturing excellence and principal offices in US, Korea, Hong Kong, and Singapore.Forest Hills Lab's largest shareholder is Mstone Partners , an entrepreneurial biotech incubator in the form of a holding company which owns and manages a portfolio of drug development companies. Mstone focuses on pediatric and repurposed drugs, rare and neurodegenerative diseases, and innovative technologies for targeted indications. Since its inception in 2016, Mstone has invested in two US and one HK company, which are now in advanced clinical-stages with the US FDA. Mstone has also established a number of portfolio companies under the Curestone Platform, which manages a portfolio of drug development companies in a centralized, hub-and-spoke model.For more information, please visit .

