GENAI CEO PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

The Company previously announced in its July 13, 2023 press release that its wholly owned subsidiary, MAI Cloud Solutions Inc. (" MAI Cloud "), had entered into a purchase agreement dated July 12, 2023 (the " Supply Agreement ") with an arm's length third-party customer headquartered in Silicon Valley (the " Customer "), pursuant to which, among other things, MAI Cloud agreed to provide the Customer with access to approximately 350,000 hours per year of artificial intelligence (" AI ") compute services (the " Services ") using H100 graphics processing units (the " Equipment ") for a period of up to seven years subject to the terms and conditions of the Supply Agreement.

The Equipment has now been delivered to the hosting facility and is currently being installed, tested, and verified. We expect that the Equipment will be operational on or before November 3rd, 2023 and further expect, pursuant to the Supply Agreement, to begin providing the Services to the Customer on or before November 6th, 2023. Within 14 days of the Equipment being made available for use by the Customer, MAI Cloud will receive a deposit of 10% of the first year's services (approximately $84,000). Additionally, upon commencement of the Services, MAI Cloud will invoice the Customer approximately $70,000 per month at an initial expected gross margin of approximately 58% for any delivered Services. If the terms of the Supply Agreement are completed in full for the seven-year term of the Supply Agreement, it is anticipated that MAI Cloud will receive an aggregate of approximately $6 million in gross revenue with a gross margin of approximately $3.5 million.

The Company previously announced in its August 15, 2023 press release that its subsidiary, 1431885 B.C. Ltd. (" Company Subco "), entered into a Purchase Agreement dated August 14, 2023 with Metachain Technologies Inc. (" Metachain ") to acquire certain intellectual property assets (the " IP Assets ") from Metachain, which included all intellectual property rights, source code, interface and other elements of a software package required to operate an AI asset which will function as a virtual assistant mobile application (the " AI Virtual Assistant App ") expected to be marketed under the name "SpeakGPT".

The Company has now received all of the IP Assets from Metachain and is working on the continued development of the AI Virtual Assistant App with the goal of launching in Q1 of 2024. Ryan Selby, CEO of the Company, comments, "we see tremendous potential for SpeakGPT and are working diligently to deliver a functional and useful product to the market."

The Company previously announced in its May 23, 2023 press release that it had incorporated a new subsidiary called GenAI Tobacco Inc. (" GenAI Tobacco ") of which GenAI holds 80% of the equity interest. GenAI Tobacco was incorporated with the intention of building a large language model (" LLM ") dedicated to harnessing the power of AI for the tobacco industry. The company intends to launch the LLM tobacco product under the brand name "Tobacco Titan". Using various proprietary and public datasets, in addition to other information, Tobacco Titan is being built with the goal of providing a multitude of AI-powered information and capabilities to companies and individuals in relation to the tobacco industry.

Ryan Selby comments, "we have created a functional beta version of the Tobacco Titan LLM. The beta version is a customizable web-based application designed to serve as a one-stop hub for all pertinent tobacco industry research. Our web-based application harnesses the power of advanced AI to transform how individuals and organizations interact with research and market intelligence within the global tobacco industry. Designed to be a powerful, user-centric tool, our application caters to entities seeking to enhance their decision-making, analyze the market, improve existing offerings, or inspire groundbreaking innovations. On September 24th, 2023, we presented a scientific poster (Poster #86) at the 76th annual Tobacco Science Research Conference (" TSRC "). The poster received significant interest from the large gathering of tobacco scientists and regulatory professionals who attended the TSRC. We are now continuing to develop and refine the beta product and we anticipate launching a paid version of the product in Q1 of 2024."

The Company previously announced in its May 10, 2023 press release that it had closed the acquisition of all of the outstanding securities of Global AI Billing Corp. (" Global AI Billing "). Global AI Billing's primary assets included the ownership of 10% in Remitz, Inc, (" Remitz ").

Remitz is an AI based system that analyzes data from multiple sources to examine uncollectable medical billing with insurance companies in the United States and resubmit certain claims for collection based on various factors such as initial human error that resulted in an initial denial of the claim. In addition to signing several customer agreements, Remitz has been successful in partnering with various small, medium, and large medical channel partners that are assisting in identifying additional potential customers for the Remitz service. The Remitz system uses algorithmic and AI deep learning models based on GPT and natural language processing technologies, and they ensure quality control through manual reviews and audit checks. Remitz has recently filed 37 provisional patents related to its AI medical billing software. Their actively

growing portfolio of 37 provisional patent applications is a testament to their commitment to innovation, from pinpointing and amending medical claim inaccuracies to employing innovative analytical models for pre-emptive discrepancy management. Coupled with an emphasis on secure data transmission and the seamless integration of pivotal medical coding standards, their strategies are further amplified by integrating innovative technologies such as quantum computing. Remitz's array of 37 patent

applications are geared towards detecting and rectifying medical claim errors, proactively predicting and managing billing discrepancies using sophisticated analytical models, enhancing data transmission security, harmonizing essential medical coding standards like ICD, CPT, and SNOMED, and incorporating state-of-the-art technologies, ranging from quantum computing to genetic algorithms. Collectively, these patents signify Remitz's ambition to spearhead a transformative era in medical billing marked by intelligence, security, and optimal efficiency.

Ryan Selby, the Company's CEO, comments, "I am pleased by the operational excellence Remitz is demonstrating, and I believe in their potential for generating robust returns for the Company based on our 10% ownership interest in Remitz."

The Company previously announced in its May 5, 2023 press release that it had incorporated a new company called Global AI Newswire Inc. (" Global AI Newswire ") of which the Company owns 70% of the outstanding common shares. Global AI Newswire was created with the intention of developing a newswire service for investors that uses AI to perform various functions related to press releases issued by companies listed on a public stock exchange (the " Newswire Product "). The Newswire Product is being developed to send real time press releases to users based on a condensed summarized format using artificial intelligence to predict key words that are most relevant in the news release, allowing users to more efficiently analyze press releases disseminated by the public companies they follow.

Ryan Selby comments, "the product is now capable of summarizing in real time every press release from every public company in North America, and we continue to refine the model to ensure that the summarized information is accurate, concise, and useful. We are also developing a widget which will allow the Newswire Product to be embedded on multiple news websites, greatly increasing both the functionality and potential user-base of the product. We anticipate launching a beta version of the widget product on a number of websites within the next 30 days."

Mr. Selby further comments, "we continue to develop our initial Classmate application with the goal of a Q1 2024 launch, including a full-featured application geared towards helping students with their studies."

