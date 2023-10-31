Accuray To Participate In The 14Th Annual Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MADISON, Wis., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY ) announced today its participation in the 14th Annual Jefferies London Healthcare
Conference. The management team is scheduled to participate in a presentation with moderated Q&A on Wednesday, November 15th, 2023 at 9:00am GMT/4:00am EST.
A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of the company's website accuray . A webcast replay of the presentation will be available on the company's website following the event and will remain available for 90 days.
About Accuray
Accuray Incorporated
(Nasdaq: ARAY ) is committed to expanding the powerful potential of radiation therapy to improve as many lives as possible. We invent unique, market-changing solutions that are designed to deliver radiation treatments for even the most complex cases-while making commonly treatable cases even easier-to meet the full spectrum of patient needs. We are dedicated to continuous innovation in radiation therapy for oncology, neuro-radiosurgery, and beyond, as we partner with clinicians and administrators, empowering them to help patients get back to their lives, faster.
Accuray
is headquartered in
Madison,
Wisconsin, with facilities worldwide. To learn more, visit
or
