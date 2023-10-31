Jushi Holdings Inc. To Report Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results On November 14, 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the“Company”) (CSE: JUSH) (OTCQX: JUSHF) , a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced that it expects to report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, after the market closes on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

Management will host a conference call and audio webcast on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the Company's financial results.

Event: Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time Live Call: 1-844-826-3035 (U.S. & Canada Toll-Free) Conference ID 10183775 Webcast: Register

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a webcast of the call will be available until December 14, 2023 and can be accessed via webcast on Jushi's Investor Relations website .

About Jushi Holdings Inc.

