Altimmune To Report Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results And Provide Business Update On November 7, 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GAITHERSBURG, Md., Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it will report its third quarter 2023 financial results on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 and will provide a business update.
Altimmune management will host a conference call at 8:30 am E.T. on November 7 to discuss financial results and provide a business update. The conference call will be webcast live on Altimmune's Investor Relations website at .
Participants who would like to join the call may register here to receive the dial-in numbers and unique PIN to access the call. Shortly after the call, a replay will be available on the Investor Relations website for up to three months.
About Altimmune
Altimmune is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative next-generation therapeutics for the treatment of obesity and liver diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is being developed for the treatment of obesity and NASH. In addition, Altimmune is developing HepTcellTM, an immunotherapeutic designed to achieve a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B. For more information, please visit .
Investor Contact:
Richard Eisenstadt
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: 240-654-1450
Media Contact:
Danielle Cantey
Evoke Canale
Phone: 619-826-4657
