The Shyft Group Announces Quarterly Dividend

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NOVI, Mich., Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHYF) (“Shyft” or the“Company”), the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly, and upfit for the commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets, today announced that its Board of Directors authorized a cash dividend of $0.05 per share of common stock.



The Michigan-based manufacturer reported that its quarterly dividend will be payable on December 15, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 16, 2023.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group is the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly, and upfit for the commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets. Our customers include first-to-last mile delivery companies across vocations, federal, state, and local government entities; the trades; and utility and infrastructure segments. The Shyft Group is organized into two core business units: Shyft Fleet Vehicles and ServicesTM and Shyft Specialty VehiclesTM. Today, its family of brands include Utilimaster®, Blue ArcTM EV Solutions, Royal® Truck Body, DuraMag® and Magnum®, Strobes-R-Us, Spartan® RV Chassis, Red DiamondTM Aftermarket Solutions, and Builtmore Contract ManufacturingTM. The Shyft Group and its go-to-market brands are well known in their respective industries for quality, durability, and first-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 4,200 employees and contractors across campuses, and operates facilities in Arizona, California, Florida, Indiana, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, and Saltillo, Mexico. The Company reported sales of $1.0 billion in 2022. Learn more at TheShyftGroup .

CONTACT :

Randy Wilson

Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasury



248.727.3755