Tempeh Market To Reach USD 6.3 Billion By 2032 Report By Datahorizzon Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fort Collins, Colorado, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to DataHorizzon Research, the Tempeh Market size was valued at USD 3.8 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach a market size of USD 6.3 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 5.3%.

Tempeh, a traditional Indonesian soy-based protein source, has gained significant popularity in recent years, both in its home country and internationally. This fermented soybean product has become a staple in vegetarian and vegan diets, and its growth in the market can be attributed to several key factors.

The tempeh market is growing due to the increasing demand for healthier dietary choices. Consumers prefer plant-based protein alternatives that are nutrient-rich, low in saturated fats, and cholesterol-free. Studies show that a vegan diet can reduce the risk of heart disease by 22%. Tempeh meets these requirements and is a great choice for health-conscious individuals seeking a balanced and nutritious diet. It is rich in protein and essential nutrients such as fiber, vitamins (B2, B3, B5, and B6), and minerals (iron, magnesium, and phosphorus).

Vegetarian and vegan diets are on the rise due to the environmental impact of meat consumption. Tempeh, a protein-rich meat substitute, has gained popularity among these dietary groups as an excellent source of plant-based protein. Tempeh production is more environmentally friendly than meat production, emitting lower greenhouse gases and requiring less land usage. According to a study by Nature Foods, animal-based foods produce 57% of GHG emissions in the food industry, while plant-based foods only produce 29%. This aligns with consumers' sustainability goals and contributes to market growth.

Request Sample Report:

Segmentation Overview:

The global tempeh market has been segmented into source, nature, distribution channel, and region. Soybean-based tempeh dominates the market due to its nutty flavor and firm texture. It is a rich source of protein, fiber, vitamins, and minerals, making it popular among vegetarians and vegans. The most widely available type of tempeh is conventional tempeh, which is produced using non-organic raw materials and conventional farming methods. It is more affordable and appeals to a broader consumer base.

Buy This Research Report:

Tempeh Market Report Highlights:

The global tempeh market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 5.3% by 2032.

Consumers are increasingly concerned about animal abuse in meat production, leading to a shift towards plant-based meat products.

The Asia Pacific is leading in tempeh market growth due to its origin in Indonesia and its widespread availability in local markets. The growing interest in vegetarian diets in many Asian countries has also boosted the demand for tempeh as a protein source.

Some prominent players in the tempeh market report include Nutrisoy Pty Ltd., Mighty Bean Tempeh, Totally Tempeh, Margaret River Tempeh, Turtle Island Foods, Primasoy, Gwen Tempeh, Natural Oriental Fresh Foods BV, Alive and Healing, Henry's Tempeh, Lightlife Foods Inc., Squirrel & Crow Soy-Free Tempeh, Tootie's Tempeh, Tempeh Tantrum, and The Hearty Vegan among others.

Industry Trends and Insights:

Margaret River Senior High School students recently learned how to make tempeh from experts at the Margaret River Tempeh Company.

Soyco Malaysian Peanut Satay Tofu prevailed in the "Best Vegan Product" award in the Healthy Food Guide Awards 2022.

Looking Exclusively For Region/Country Specific Report?

OR

Ask For Discount

Tempeh Market Segmentation:

By Source: Soybean, Multigrain, and Others

By Nature: Organic and Conventional

By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Retail, and Grocery Stores

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

About DataHorizzon Research:

DataHorizzon is a market research and advisory company that assists organizations across the globe in formulating growth strategies for changing business dynamics. Its offerings include consulting services across enterprises and business insights to make actionable decisions. DHR's comprehensive research methodology for predicting long-term and sustainable trends in the market facilitates complex decisions for organizations.

Contact:

Mail:

Ph: +1-970-672-0390

Website:

Follow Us: LinkedIn

Recent Publications

Modified Starch Market 2023 to 2032

Dietary Supplements Market 2023 to 2032

Vegan Food Market 2023 to 2032

Protein Ingredient Market 2023 to 2032

Nutraceuticals Market 2023 to 2032





Food Enzymes Market

Plant Based Protein Market

Cheese Market

Probiotics Market

Fast Food Market

Baby Food Market

Confectionery Market

Dairy Alternative Market

Food Safety Testing Market

Carbonic Maceration Market

Edible Packaging Market

Vitamin K2 Market Insect Protein Market





Tags Tempeh Tempeh Market Tempeh Market Size Tempeh Market Growth Tempeh Market Value Related Links