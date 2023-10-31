Europe Commercial Refrigeration Market Share Growing At A 4.3% CAGR To Hit $9,921.0 Million By 2028

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Europe Commercial Refrigeration Market

UK is projected to maintain its leading position throughout the forecast period, growing at a CAGR of 3.3%.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE 19801, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Europe commercial refrigeration market size was valued at $7.7 billion in 2019, and is projected reach $9.9 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 4.3% from 2021 to 2028.

According to a new report, "Europe Commercial Refrigeration Market by Product, End User : Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028". The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

The growth of the Europe commercial refrigeration industry is driven by increase in demand for frozen & chilled products among consumers due to changes in lifestyle and emergence of modern trades. Moreover, development of the organized retail sector coupled with increase in number of hypermarkets and supermarkets boosts the Europe commercial refrigeration market growth.

Europe commercial refrigeration market trends such as advancements in commercial refrigerators, integration of artificial intelligence (AI) coupled with rise in automation of equipment are anticipated to provide potential Europe commercial refrigeration market opportunities. Thus, Europe commercial refrigeration market size is expected to expand over the forecast period owing to the new offerings and development in existing product line by the key manufacturers.

Commercial refrigeration equipment are devices used in the commercial sector to preserve food items and beverages such as vegetables, fruits, meat, beer, and other similar products by maintaining a specific temperature. This helps increase the shelf life of the product making it suitable for purchase for a longer duration. Most commercial refrigeration systems are designed to reduce temperature over a period, while there are some refrigeration equipment that are specifically designed to reduce the temperature of food from around 90°C to as low as 30°C, in short time. The quick change in temperature helps constrain bacterial growth and maintain the freshness of food items for prolonged period.

The Covid-19 pandemic has a vital impact on the growth of the Europe Commercial Refrigeration Market and altered several market scenarios. The lockdown across various countries and ban on international travel has disrupted the supply chain and revenue chain. The report includes a thorough analysis of the Covid-19 pandemic on the growth of the Europe Commercial Refrigeration Market.

The market is segmented into product, end user, and country. Depending on type, the chest refrigeration segment was the highest contributor to the Europe commercial refrigeration market share. By end user, the supermarket/hypermarket segment accounted for a maximum share in the regional market in 2019, and is expected to remain dominant during the Europe commercial refrigeration forecast period. However, the retail pharmacies segment is expected to experience rapid growth with a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2028.

Country wise, the market is analyzed across Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Poland, Russia, Denmark, and Rest of Europe.

Some of the key players profiled in the market analysis include:

. Bitzer GmbH

. De Rigo Refrigeration S.r.l.

. Freor Lt Uab

. FRIGOBLOCK GmbH

. INTARCON

. Kelvion Phe GmbH

. Pfannenberg GmbH

. SCM FRIGO S.P.A.

. TEXA Industries

. Walter Roller GmbH & Co.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

○ The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the market size from 2019 to 2028 to identify the prevailing commercial refrigeration market opportunities.

○ The key countries in all the major regions are mapped based on their market share.

○ Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the industry.

○ Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier–buyer network.

○ In-depth analysis of the size and segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

○ Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players in the commercial refrigeration industry.

Reasons to buy Europe Commercial Refrigeration Market Report:

○ Procure strategically important competitor information, analysis, and insights to formulate effective R&D strategies.

○ Recognize emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage.

○ Classify potential new clients or partners in the target demographic.

○ Develop tactical initiatives by understanding the focus areas of leading companies.

○ Plan mergers and acquisitions meritoriously by identifying Top Manufacturer.

○ Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and Scope.

○ Report will be updated with the latest data and delivered to you within 2-4 working days of order.

○ Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high-quality data and analysis.

○ Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.



