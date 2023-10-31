Smart Waste Management Market New-Innovations In Virtual World At A CAGR Of 15.1% With Industry Analysis 2027

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Smart Waste Management Market Expected to Reach $4.1 Billion by 2027

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The global smart waste management market size is expected to reach $4.1 million in 2027 from $1.6 million in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 15.1% from 2020 to 2027. Growth in technological innovations such as IoT, and cloud-based smart waste bins and growth in adoption of smart waste bins are anticipated to provides lucrative opportunities for smart waste management companies.

In 2019, North America region dominated the global waste management market, in terms of revenue, accounting for about largest share of the global smart waste management industry, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific.

The report analyzes the global smart waste management market on the basis of method, waste type, source, and region.

The types of waste covered in this report are solid waste, special waste, and e-waste.

The methods taken into consideration in the report are smart collection, smart processing, smart energy recovery & smart disposal.

The smart waste management market is segmented on basis of source into residential, commercial, and industrial.

Increase in urbanization & industrialization is expected to result in growth in waste generation. In addition, rise in residential and commercial sectors has also led to rise in the amount of waste.

Moreover, environmental problems such as soil, water, and air pollution have increased, owing to unplanned waste dumping over last few years. In addition, increase in environmental awareness has significantly fueled demand for waste management in developed countries and is incorporating rapidly in developing countries.

Moreover, increase in smart city initiatives, specifically in North America and Europe, are expected to propel growth of the smart waste management market. On contrary, huge capital investments required and lack of efficient connectivity are anticipated to hamper growth of the global smart waste management market.

Top Players:

The key players profiled in the global smart waste management market report include Covanta Holding Corporation, SUEZ Environmental Services, Veolia Environnement S.A., Republic Services, Inc, Waste Management Inc, Sensoneo j.S.a., Bigbelly Inc, Urbiotica, Ecube Labs Co Ltd, and Enevo Oy.

Key Findings Of The Study

.By method, the smart colletion segment dominated the global smart waste management market in 2019.

.Based on waste type, solid waste segment is projected to generate high revenue, globally.

.Depending on the source, the residential segment garnered major share of the smart waste management market in 2019.

.Region wise, North America region dominated the smart waste management market in 2019.

.Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness a high growth rate during the forecast period.

