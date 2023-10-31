Antacids Market Is Expected To Reach A Valuation Of US$ 22 Billion By 2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Antacids Market

Antacids market is expected to reach a market size of US$ 22 Billion at a CAGR of 4.6% by 2033. Tablets account for 50% share of the global market in 2023

ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The antacids market is predicted to grow from its current value of US$ 14 billion in 2023 to US$ 22 billion in 2033. According to Fact, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% between 2023 and 2033. Owing to the increased popularity of online shopping, antacid sales through online pharmacies are anticipated to grow more quickly at a CAGR of 5% throughout the projected period. Online pharmacies are seeing increased sales of antacids due to the widespread use of smartphones and advancements in telecom services.Antacids are a class of over-the-counter medications that provide relief from the discomfort of acid indigestion, heartburn, and various gastrointestinal issues. They work by neutralizing excess stomach acid and alleviating the symptoms associated with it. The antacids market is an essential segment of the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry, catering to the needs of millions of people seeking relief from digestive discomfort. In this overview, we will explore the current state of the antacids market, delve into recent industry news, and provide insights into the future trends and developments in this critical sector.Market Dynamics and Growth FactorsThe antacids market has experienced steady growth due to several key factors. One of the primary drivers is the prevalence of acid-related gastrointestinal issues. Factors like stress, unhealthy eating habits, and lifestyle choices have led to an increase in conditions such as heartburn, acid reflux, and indigestion. The need for fast-acting relief from these discomforts has driven the demand for antacids.Additionally, the convenience of over-the-counter antacids has contributed to market growth. Consumers often prefer self-medicating with readily available antacids, which are easily accessible in pharmacies, grocery stores, and online marketplaces. The ability to purchase these medications without a prescription makes them a popular choice for quick symptom relief.The growing awareness of gastrointestinal health and the importance of managing acid-related discomfort have also played a role in the market's expansion. Consumers are increasingly seeking proactive solutions to address their digestive issues and are open to incorporating antacids into their daily healthcare routines.Market ChallengesDespite the positive developments in the antacids market, several challenges exist. One challenge is the competition from other gastrointestinal medications, both over-the-counter and prescription. Medications like proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) and histamine H2-receptor antagonists (H2 blockers) offer alternatives for managing acid-related conditions, which can impact the market share of antacids.Regulatory challenges also pose a significant hurdle. Antacid products need to meet stringent quality and safety standards, and manufacturers must adhere to regulatory guidelines. Ensuring compliance with these requirements can be resource-intensive and time-consuming.The market also faces price competition. With various brands and generic options available, price sensitivity among consumers is a significant factor in their choice of antacids. This can put pressure on manufacturers to provide cost-effective yet high-quality products.Key Takeaways:Consumers' inclination towards antacid tablets remains high, expected to grow for ~70% of the total share in the antacids market by 2025.Retail pharmacies will account for one-third of the total sales of global antacids market generated by 2025.Antacid tablets are expected to to generate sales tantamount to nearly US$ 13 Bn by 2025.Europe is the leading antacids market and is anticipated to hold one-third of the total market share in 2025.Growth drivers:Convenience is a salient feature resulting in increase in the demand for antacids with increasing consumers' reliance on digestive remedies is expected to develop the growth of the antacids market trend.The increasing interest of consumers towards natural treatments could derail steady sales opportunities for players in the antacids market.Competitive Landscape:Leading companies are embracing tactics, including strategic alliances, quality control, acquisitions, product standards, supply chain management, and collaborations, to increase their geographic reach and improve their competitive position. Top antacid producers are focusing on new developments and introducing new products while following safety regulations to meet consumer demand.For instance,In 2020, Horizon Therapeutics PLC's Vimovo delayed-release tablets were introduced by Lupin. The medication is used to lower the risk of stomach ulcers caused by naproxen.Key Companies Profiled in this ReportBayer AGGlaxoSmithKline plcMylan N.V.Novartis AGSanofiProcter & GambleDr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.Reckitt Benckiser Group plcSun Pharmaceuticals Ltd.Takeda Pharmaceutical Company LimitedPfizer Inc.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:Key Segments Covered in Antacids Industry ResearchBy Drug Class :Proton Pump InhibitorsH2 AntagonistsAcid NeutralizersBy Formulation :TabletsLiquidPowderOthersBy Distribution Channel :Hospital PharmaciesRetail PharmaciesOnline PharmaciesBy Region :North AmericaEuropeAsia PacificLatin AmericaMiddle East & AfricaRecent Industry NewsAdvancements in Formulations: Recent industry news highlights advancements in antacid formulations. Manufacturers are continually refining their products to improve efficacy and enhance the speed of symptom relief. Innovations in formulation technologies have led to antacids that work more rapidly and offer longer-lasting relief.Probiotics in Antacid Products: News reports emphasize the incorporation of probiotics into antacid products. Probiotics are beneficial bacteria that can help maintain a healthy digestive system. Manufacturers are now introducing antacids with probiotics, which not only provide relief but also support overall digestive health.Consumer Preference for Natural Ingredients: Industry news highlights a growing consumer preference for antacids made from natural ingredients. Manufacturers are responding to this trend by developing antacid products that contain natural elements, such as calcium carbonate derived from natural sources.Increased Focus on Branding and Packaging: Recent developments include an increased focus on branding and packaging. Manufacturers are investing in attractive packaging and marketing strategies to stand out in the competitive antacids market. Eye-catching designs and product differentiation help create brand loyalty among consumers.Emergence of Sugar-Free Antacids: News reports underscore the emergence of sugar-free antacids. Key Questions Covered in Antacids Market ReportThe market survey also highlights projected sales growth for Antacids market between 2022 and 2025The report offers insight into Antacids Market for forecast period 2022 and 2025Antacids Market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations or partnerships, and othersAntacids Market analysis identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industryExplore More Related Studies Published by Fact Research:Americas Hospital Acquired Infection Testing Market : America's hospital acquired infection testing market to expand at staggering CAGR of 15% and is expected to be valued at US$ 595 Million through 2031Sterile Compounding Pharmacies Market : Sterile Compounding Pharmacies Market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 8.9 Billion by 2031

