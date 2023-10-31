Global IVD Packaging Market To Reach $11.6 Billion By 2030, Driven By Strong Growth In Vials Segment

Bottles, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.3% CAGR and reach US$3.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Vials segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.2% CAGR

The In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Packaging market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 3.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR.

