Global IVD Packaging Market To Reach $11.6 Billion By 2030, Driven By Strong Growth In Vials Segment

The global market for In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Packaging estimated at US$8.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Bottles, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.3% CAGR and reach US$3.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Vials segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.2% CAGR
The In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Packaging market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 3.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR.
Amcor Ltd. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Corning, Inc. Duran Group GmbH Greiner Packaging International GmbH Narang Medical Ltd. Sarstedt AG & Co. Wheaton Industries, Inc. WS Packaging Group, Inc.
Global Market for In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Packaging
