Global Dyes Market Poised For Strong Growth, Projected To Reach USD 45.10 Billion By 2028

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dyes Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering. The global Dyes Market, valued at USD 35.70 billion in 2022, is expected to witness robust growth with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.09% through 2028, reaching an estimated value of USD 45.10 billion by 2028. Key Market Drivers: Growing Demand in Packaging and Plastics Industry:

Dyes are essential in the packaging and plastics sector for creating captivating visual identities, customized packaging, and eco-friendly materials.

The shift toward sustainable packaging materials drives the use of dyes for coloring eco-friendly substrates while maintaining their environmental credentials. Dyes enhance the appearance and functionality of plastic products across various industries. Increasing Demand in Cosmetics and Personal Care Industry:

Dyes play a pivotal role in cosmetics and personal care products, enabling manufacturers to cater to diverse preferences and skin tones.

They contribute to distinct product colors and packaging designs, bolstering branding and consumer recognition. The demand for natural and plant-based dyes aligns with the sustainability trend, offering added benefits like UV-blocking properties. Growing Demand in Infrastructure and Construction Projects:

Dyes are crucial for adding color and vibrancy to construction materials, influencing design choices and end-user preferences.

Architects and designers utilize dyes to create distinctive structures that align with modern aesthetics. Dyes are employed in infrastructure projects to reflect cultural nuances, local identities, or branding preferences. Key Market Challenges: Fluctuations in Raw Material Prices:

Dynamic fluctuations in raw material prices can disrupt supply chains, causing production delays and inventory management challenges. Price volatilities introduce uncertainties in end-product pricing and consumer behavior. Rise in Water Pollution:

Dyes containing toxic chemicals and heavy metals can contribute to water pollution, impacting aquatic life and ecosystems. Non-biodegradable dyes may persist in the environment, affecting aquatic and terrestrial ecosystems. Health and Safety Concerns:

Chemical compounds in dyes can pose potential health risks to workers and consumers. Proper protective measures, including equipment, ventilation, and labeling, are necessary to mitigate these risks. Key Market Trends: Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Solutions:

The dyes market is shifting towards sustainable solutions, including natural and plant-based dyes, waterless dyeing technologies, and microbial fermentation for dye production. Recycling and upcycling waste materials for dye production contribute to a circular economy. Key Market Players

BASF SE

Biome Bioplastics Limited

Arkema S.A.

BIOTEC biologische Naturverpackungen GmbH & Co

NatureWorks LLC

Novamont S.p.A.

TotalEnergies Corbion

Toray Industries, Inc.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation Plantic Technologies Ltd Report Scope:

In this report, the Global Dyes Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

Dyes Market, By Type:

Reactive Dye

Disperse Dye

Sulfur Dye

Vat Dye

Acid Dye Others Dyes Market, By Source:

Paints & Coatings

Textile

Printing Inks

Plastics Others Global Dyes Market, By region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

South Korea

Australia

Japan

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia UAE Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 190 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $35.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $45.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.0% Regions Covered Global

